County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Wendy Williams pauses talk show because of health condition

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Wendy Williams

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Wendy Williams attends the world premiere of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” in New York. Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition. A spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said that Williams has has been suffering fatigue because of symptoms from Graves’ disease.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition.

Williams has has been experiencing fatigue because of symptoms from Graves’ disease, a spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said Monday.

As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, Williams is taking time off from the show that she’s been taping remotely from her home in New York City during the pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows,” according to a statement from the show. No return date has been announced.

Reruns of Williams’ show will air during her absence.

In 2018, Williams announced that she had Graves’ disease, which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause wide-ranging symptoms and affect overall health.

Her show stopped production for several weeks at that time, and it was on hiatus again early last year as Williams dealt with the disorder and a shoulder injury.

In October 2017, Williams fainted on stage during her show, saying later she became overheated while wearing a bulky Halloween costume.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

