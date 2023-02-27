ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rock band Weezer will be coming to CMAC as part of the band’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip!” tour — and they are not alone!

According to the tour, Weezer will be touring 30 cities with other indie-rock groups such as pop group Future Islands and rock band Joyce Manor.

This tour follows the band’s project titled “SZNZ” — a project that spanned four EPs from the band, with each one themed around seasons. Each EP would feature songs meant to match the aesthetic of each season, with the final EP in the project — ‘SZNZ Winter’ — released in December 2021.

Tickets for Weezer’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip” will be on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. The show is scheduled for July 3, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

More information on tickets and the show can be found on CMAC’s website.