ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Her name may have been Angelica Schuyler on stage and on screen — but at her upcoming show at Eastman Theatre, Renée Elise Goldsberry will be playing the role of herself.

On October 6, with a little help from Eastman School of Music musicians, the Tony-award winning actress will perform a setlist of great hits throughout her career. Goldsberry is best known for Broadway roles in “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” and “Rent.”

She says when picking music for a show of her own, she continues to use a setlist that has evolved since its original construction back in 2017.

“We’ve refined it so beautifully,” Goldsberry said. “I think it feels as though no time has passed when it’s over. By the time I’m saying, ‘This is our last song,’ I always get a big ‘Aw’ from the audience. Because it feels like it comes too soon.”

Performing hits such as “Satisfied” from “Hamilton” and “Without You” from “Rent,” Goldsberry says taking these songs outside of their original shows and making new arrangements, is like taking a “fish out of water.”

“It still has to resonate,” Goldsberry said. “I have it arranged so that it works really well for me to sing it by myself with my background singers. It’s important that the audience who is extremely familiar with the cast recordings, feels when those songs come up, that they have really experienced what they remember, because that’s the thing about music, right?”

Goldsberry goes on to say that if the artist is not aware of satisfying the nostalgia the audience expects going into the show, then they have not succeeded.

“We have a relationship with songs. It’s not just something that’s like a piece of art on the wall that we’re going to see or view for the first time. We really have a relationship with them,” Goldsberry said. “We do a really good job of making sure you feel the beauty of, and the emotion that you would have felt when you were watching the show — and also feel the real presence of the artist and the artist’s ownership of it.”

Although the show was originally constructed in 2017, in a very different time, Goldsberry says it’s all the more resonant.

“If you’re going to show up for an hour and a half, what’s worth your time? and what will you take with you back into the world that will have value and really enrich your life?” Goldsberry said. “The message of this particular show was born in a very different time, and yet, it is still so resonant. We’ve been through pandemics, social unrest, civil unrest. And still, I find the theme of the music that I’ve chosen is more and more uplifting, more and more healing.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry” are on sale now, and can be purchased online, in person, or over the phone. For more ticket information, click here.