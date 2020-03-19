Virus-shocked Hollywood gets break with streaming services

This combination photo shows, clockwise from top left, the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York, the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif., the Apple TV+ logo displayed outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles before the premiere of the the Apple TV+ series “See,” and a screen grab of the Disney Plus streaming service on a computer screen. Sports are on hold, movie theaters are closed and so are amusement parks. But Americans held captive at home by the coronavirus can turn to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services, outliers in an entertainment industry otherwise brought to an unprecedented standstill. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sports are on hold, movie theaters are closed and so are amusement parks.

But Americans held captive at home by the coronavirus can turn to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other streaming services, outliers in an entertainment industry otherwise brought to an unprecedented standstill.

One analyst says the demand for streaming services will only increase with consumers around the world stuck in place.

Disney’s new streaming service responded by making “Frozen 2” available earlier than planned, but so far major streamers have yet to announce major changes in their lineups or reduced subscriptions prices.

Some niche streamers are extending their free-trial window from a week to 30 days.