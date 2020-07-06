1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Virus: Dragon Con cancels in-person Atlanta event for 2020

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, photo, three women in costumes look at sea life swimming above them during a private party held at the Georgia Aquarium as part of Dragon Con in Atlanta. Officials announced Monday, July 6, 2020 that Dragon Con will be canceled for 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Dragon Con was originally set to take place over Labor Day weekend. It will instead be moved online for a virtual event. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Organizers of a popular sci-fi, fantasy and gaming convention in Atlanta have announced that the in-person event — Dragon Con — will be canceled this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dragon Con was originally set to take place over Labor Day weekend. It will instead be moved online for a virtual event, officials announced Monday.

“After many months of hand-wringing, sleepless nights, and more Zoom meetings than we can count, we have decided that Dragon Con 2020 event will not be held in person,” the organizers announced on the event’s website, saying they could not guarantee the safety of the event amid the pandemic.

The convention was set to mark its 34th year in Atlanta. Last year’s event drew its largest crowd with 85,000 participants across four days, organizers told news outlets.

“We were on track for 90,000 for this year,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted spokesman Dan Carroll as saying.

Carroll said organizers are working on plans to offer a free virtual version of the convention, which would feature panels, highlights from past years and virtual costume contests, among other events.

