ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Talk show host Jimmy Fallon stopped by some local bars in Rochester Friday night to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

One attendee, Charlie Sarratori at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport caught video of Fallon performing with his brother.

Fallon also visited Fairport bar Mulconry’s.

Fallon hosts “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” weeknights.