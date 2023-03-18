ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Talk show host Jimmy Fallon stopped by some local bars in Rochester Friday night to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
One attendee, Charlie Sarratori at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport caught video of Fallon performing with his brother.
Fallon also visited Fairport bar Mulconry’s.
Fallon hosts “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” weeknights.
- TV host Jimmy Fallon stops in local bars on St. Patrick’s Day
- Walworth Town Supervisor reports $15,000 of taxpayer funds missing in finance discrepancy
- Driver crashes after fleeing traffic stop on Lake Ave.
- ‘Community Treasure’ Ruby Lockhart honored for service, advocacy and bravery
- Drug Recognition Experts part of STOP-DWI weekend