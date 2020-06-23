1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump rally flop in Tulsa, but a hit on television

Entertainment

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

NEW YORK (AP) — Now it’s apparent where many of President Donald Trump’s supporters who stayed away from Saturday’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were instead: they were home watching it on television.

Fox News Channel, which aired Trump’s speech live, had the biggest Saturday night audience in the network’s 24-year history, the Nielsen company said. During Trump’s address at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Fox had 8.2 million people watching.

CNN and MSNBC aired only clips of Trump talking, yet each news network had about twice as many viewers as they normally get on Saturday nights. Collectively, the three networks had nearly 12 million viewers for its Trump coverage, Nielsen said.

For those in Oklahoma, the night’s biggest story was the arena’s empty seats.

In the absence of sports or first-run scripted series, news continues to be the dominant force in television viewing. Fox News Channel’s prime-time average of 3.68 million viewers for the week topped all broadcast and cable networks.

ABC’s prime-time interview of John Bolton by Martha Raddatz was seen by 6.2 million people on Sunday, third only to “America’s Got Talent” and “60 Minutes” on broadcast networks last week.

CBS, with an average of 3.4 million viewers, was the most-watched broadcast network last week. NBC had 3.1 million, ABC had 2.7 million, Univision had 1.38 million, Fox had 1.35 million, ION Television had 1.2 million and Telemundo had 760,000.

After Fox News, MSNBC had 1.98 million for second among the cable networks in prime time, CNN had 1.64 million, HGTV had 1.26 million and TLC had 1.19 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts with an average of 8.7 million viewers. The “NBC Nightly News” had 7.4 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.2 million.

For the week of June 15-21, the top 20 shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 8.57 million.

2. “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” Fox News, 8.2 million.

3. “Watters World,” Fox News, 7.11 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.1 million.

5. “Interview with John Bolton,” ABC, 6.23 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.9 million.

7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.931 million.

8. “FBI,” CBS, 4.927 million.

9. “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” Fox News, 4.64 million.

10. “Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 4.54 million.

11. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 4.23 million.

12. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), 4.21 million.

13. “World of Dance,” NBC, 4.16 million.

14. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 4.051 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 4.048 million.

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.98 million.

17. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.9 million.

18. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.861 million.

19. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.859 million.

20. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.829 million.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss