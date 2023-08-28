ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the end of the November, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be making a pit stop at the Blue Cross Arena during their winter tour.

On Thursday, November 30, the group will perform their “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO and More” winter tour.

Tickets for the show will be available via presale for TSO fan club members on September 7 and September 8 at 10 a.m.

General on sale will begin on September 15 at 10 a.m. Organizers say special $39 tickets will be available for one week, or while supplies last.

