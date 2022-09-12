ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Although fall hasn’t technically begun, it’s never too soon to start getting in the winter holiday spirit. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has announced their tour dates for winter 2022, and are stopping in Rochester once again.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More” will come to the Blue Cross Arena on December 1.

The rock opera will feature Christmas classics as well as some TSO originals such as “Wizards In Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas,” and more.

Tickets are available online starting on September 16 at 10 a.m., and begin at around $30.

As in previous years, TSO will be donating at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. to date, the group has donated approximately $18 million.

Last year’s show, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, was the first time the group had toured in over two decades.

“It was so special to be back playing live last year,” TSO music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said in a statement. “When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone.”