Town of Vernon denies Woodstock 50 application

In this March 19, 2019 file photo, musician John Fogerty performs at the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

VERNON, N.Y. (WETM) — The town of Vernon denied the promoters of Woodstock 50 an application to hold the festival at Vernon Downs, according to the county attorney.

According to our sisterstation WSYR, “the promoters can now go to the Town of Vernon Planning Board to ask for a review of the Code Enforcement Departments ruling.”

The promoters have five days to submit that appeal.

If the planning board agrees with the Town of Vernon, promoters of Woodstock 50 could go to court if they think it was improperly denied a permit.

Woodstock 50 was originally scheduled to be held in Schuyler County at Watkins Glen International before financier Dentsu Aegis pulled financial support for the festival.

Watkins Glen International pulled out of their contract with the festival after tickets were not sold and a health department application was not approved.