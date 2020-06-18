1  of  74
Top seller 'Antiracist Baby' to be released as picture book

This cover image released by Kokila shows “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi, with illustrations by Ashley Lukashevsky. A picture book edition of Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby,” one of the country’s top-selling books since the death last month of George Floyd, is coming out July 14. (Kokila via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A picture book edition of Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby,” one of the country’s top-selling books since the death last month of George Floyd, is coming out July 14.

“Antiracist Baby” went on sale this week as a board book and has been part of a wave of works about race and racism that have been selling strongly as protests against Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police spread worldwide.

Two other Kendi books are current bestsellers, “How To Be an Antiracist” and “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” winner of the National Book Award in 2016.

The picture book of “Antiracist Baby” will feature illustrations by Ashley Lukashevsky, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday.

The new edition is being published by the Penguin imprint Kokila.

