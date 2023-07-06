ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Tig Notaro will headline the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival.

Tig Notaro: Hello Again will take the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre stage Saturday, September 16. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday online here and at the Eastman Theatre Box Office for $21.

Notaro is known for her stand-up, including the Netflix special “Happy to Be Here and her 2012 special “Live.” She interviews famous people she has never heard of in her talk show “Under a Rock with Tig Notaro.” She wrote and starred in the TV show “One Mississippi,” and currently appears in “Star Trek: Discovery.”

The full 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival lineup will be revealed on July 13.