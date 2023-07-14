ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you’re headed to see Tom Cruise in action this week, or are looking ahead to seeing Barbie Land come to life, or the 1940s based creation of the atomic bomb, movie goers are getting excited about the upcoming releases coming to theaters.
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One” opens this weekend, and stars Tom Cruise in the seventh installment in the franchise.
But how will this premiere perform to other anticipated releases? Next weekend, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” will hit the screens.
Which movie will see the biggest audience? According to these trends in Google searches, below is which film people in our area are researching most.
Taking the top search in all 17 researched towns, “Barbie” claims the most searched film in our area. Here is how the other movies compared:
|“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One”
|“Barbie”
|“Oppenheimer”
|Pittsford
|21%
|46%
|33%
|Webster
|20%
|47%
|33%
|Victor
|20%
|55%
|25%
|Brighton
|19%
|53%
|28%
|Ridgemont
|18%
|60%
|22%
|Irondequoit
|17%
|56%
|27%
|Gates
|17%
|55%
|28%
|Macedon
|16%
|58%
|26%
|Rochester
|16%
|57%
|27%
|Fairport
|15%
|55%
|30%
|Spencerport
|15%
|53%
|32%
|Henrietta
|12%
|60%
|28%
|Hilton
|0%
|100%
|0%
|Greece
|0%
|100%
|0%
|Ontario Center
|0%
|100%
|0%
|Brockport
|0%
|100%
|0%
|Geneva
|0%
|74%
|26%
|Avon
|0%
|100%
|0%
Regardless of which movie you are planning to see, theaters throughout Rochester are showing them all:
- Movies 10
- AMC Webster 12
- Cinemark Tinseltown Rochester and IMAX (“Mission: Impossible” and “Oppenheimer” will have screenings in IMAX)
- The Little Theatre (“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” only)
- Regal Eastview Mall
- Brockport Strand Theater
- Canandaigua Theaters
For showtimes and tickets, click here.