ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you’re headed to see Tom Cruise in action this week, or are looking ahead to seeing Barbie Land come to life, or the 1940s based creation of the atomic bomb, movie goers are getting excited about the upcoming releases coming to theaters.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One” opens this weekend, and stars Tom Cruise in the seventh installment in the franchise.

But how will this premiere perform to other anticipated releases? Next weekend, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” will hit the screens.

Which movie will see the biggest audience? According to these trends in Google searches, below is which film people in our area are researching most.

Taking the top search in all 17 researched towns, “Barbie” claims the most searched film in our area. Here is how the other movies compared:

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One” “Barbie” “Oppenheimer” Pittsford 21% 46% 33% Webster 20% 47% 33% Victor 20% 55% 25% Brighton 19% 53% 28% Ridgemont 18% 60% 22% Irondequoit 17% 56% 27% Gates 17% 55% 28% Macedon 16% 58% 26% Rochester 16% 57% 27% Fairport 15% 55% 30% Spencerport 15% 53% 32% Henrietta 12% 60% 28% Hilton 0% 100% 0% Greece 0% 100% 0% Ontario Center 0% 100% 0% Brockport 0% 100% 0% Geneva 0% 74% 26% Avon 0% 100% 0%

Regardless of which movie you are planning to see, theaters throughout Rochester are showing them all:

Movies 10

AMC Webster 12

Cinemark Tinseltown Rochester and IMAX (“Mission: Impossible” and “Oppenheimer” will have screenings in IMAX)

The Little Theatre (“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” only)

Regal Eastview Mall

Brockport Strand Theater

Canandaigua Theaters

