ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Disney on Ice is making its way back to the Blue Cross Arena for their upcoming performance, ‘Find Your Hero.’

Joe Walsh is performing in the production and explains there is a chance for everyone to catch their favorite Disney character on ice.

“We have a lot of storylines happening from the classic tales, which is Rapunzel, The Little Mermaid, up to the newer ones such as Moana, the Frozen sisters, Ana and Elsa. There really is a bit of something for everybody,” Walsh said.

Along with song and dance, Walsh explains audience members can expect a lot of accelerating production numbers.

“One of the most exciting parts, I would say would be watching the transformation of Ariel, from mermaid to human,” Walsh said. “You’ll see her do this incredible acrobatic trick and she’ll be above the ice. It’s truly spectacular.”

Beyond the performance aspect, Walsh says the show has a greater message than just being a vehicle for entertainment.

“I think the message that I would take from the show is that if you put your mind to something and you have passion and willingness, you can do it you can achieve your dreams,” Walsh said.

Being a part of this production has been a dream of Walsh ever since he started skating.

“Honestly, it means everything to me to be part of this production,” Walsh said. “To be able to work towards achieving the dream and the goal has been fantastic. And to get to travel whilst doing it with a big family. It’s the best feeling in the world. It’s incredible.”

While the show is geared towards kids, Walsh promises, “There’s something for everybody. I think the nostalgia of it all is just brilliant because no matter how old you are, there’s something for you to enjoy.”

Performances start Thursday, December 15, and tickets can be found here.