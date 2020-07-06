1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Theater union OKs 2 plans to return to post-virus live shows

Entertainment

by: MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

NEW YORK (AP) — The national labor union representing stage actors and managers has given the go-ahead for two Massachusetts theaters to resume theatrical performances, offering potential road maps for the national return to live performances.

Actors’ Equity Association on Monday approved a one-man show by Barrington Stage Company and an outdoor production of the musical “Godspell” at Berkshire Theatre Group. Both companies will turn Pittsfield, in western Massachusetts, into a laboratory for how union shows can return to work following the coronavirus pandemic. The shows are scheduled to start in August.

The green light comes as theaters across the country grapple with trying to again create live entertainment. Producers and union members are discussing best practices for audience and workers.

Barrington Stage Company is producing “Harry Clarke,” a one-man show that will employ a performer and a stage manager. It will be held indoors, but seating has been cut from over 500 to 163. The backstage area will be isolated and regularly cleaned.

Nearby, “Godspell” will be presented to 96 audience members in an open-air tent adjacent to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield and employ a cast of about 10 and two stage managers.

At both performances, patrons will be asked to wear masks and performers and stage managers will be tested for the virus regularly. While some shows have been mounted across the country since the outbreak, none have the stamp of approval from Actors’ Equity Association.

“Taking a safety plan from the page to the real world will require everyone to work together, from the employer to every employee, especially our members,” said Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors’ Equity Association. “Every production is different and will be evaluated on a case by case basis focusing on the safety of our members.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss