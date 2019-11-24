“The Young and the Restless” marks Bergman’s milestone

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (AP) — Five years ago, “The Young and the Restless” celebrated Peter Bergman’s quarter-century on the daytime serial with a cake and speeches. The actor says he didn’t expect any fuss over his 30th year playing Jack Abbott, but producers devised a plot twist.

To honor the anniversary, Monday’s episode is all about Jack and those close to him.

As he reads his sister Traci’s (Beth Maitland) family memoir, his past is revisited with clips from previous seasons and appearances by other Abbotts, including Eileen Davidson as Ashley.

Bergman said he found the retrospective moving and hopes viewers enjoy it as well — including the succession of hairstyles and fashions over the decades.

The actor stepped in as Jack on November 27, 1989, replacing Terry Lester as the rival to Eric Braeden’s Victor Newman.

Bergman, who starred for a decade on “All My Children,” has collected a total of 21 Emmy Award nominations for best lead actor. He won three trophies for “The Young and the Restless.”