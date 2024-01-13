ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in 50 years the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Garth Fagan Dance Company joined forces to perform Stravinsky’s ‘The Rite of Spring’.

Two of Rochester’s biggest performance companies came together for a night full of live music and all-new choreography at the Eastman Theatre. The concert also featured ‘Ricochet’, a ping-pong concerto that showcases two ping-pong players performing alongside RPO.

Artistic Director Norwood Pennewell said, “I am forever grateful to Garth for his vision, his inspiration, and his artistry, which is reflected both in myself and in this collaboration with Maestro Delfs,” Pennewell continued. “It’s amazing how Andreas guides these brilliant musicians to bring Stravinsky’s revolutionary score from over 100 years ago to make it relevant to today. This experience has inspired an awe and deep creative impulse in me that I hope will resonate powerfully with our audiences.”