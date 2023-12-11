ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Come on down! You could be the next contestant when the Price is Right Live comes to Rochester!

The interactive stage show based on the popular game show is coming to West Herr Auditorium Theatre on April 3, 2024.

You could be one of the audience members randomly called up to the stage to play games such as Plinko, spin the Big Wheel, and win prizes on stage or from your seat! There will also be a “Celebrity Host” for the show.

If you want to experience the Price is Right locally, tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m.