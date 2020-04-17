“The Office” star John Krasinski to DJ virtual prom

The class of 2020 is missing an iconic rite of passage: prom.

But, one celebrity is stepping in to give them a night to remember. “The Office” star John Krasinski sent out a prom invitation on his instragram. In the video, he asks 2020 high school seniors to join him for a virtual prom on Friday night.

“I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom ! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST!,” one of his posts reads.

Krasinkski is calling the event SGN prom — which comes from a web series he’s using to spread good news during the pandemic called, Some Good News.