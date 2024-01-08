ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lord of the Dance is coming back to Rochester!

According to the Rochester Broadway Theater League, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance will be performing at West Herr Auditorium Theatre as part of his 25th anniversary tour.

Lord of the Dance premiered over 25 years ago and has entertained millions of audiences around the world. This new show brings new staging and costumes, special effects and lighting, and — of course — new dances and choreography.

The show will be held Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Friday morning at 10 a.m.