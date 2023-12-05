ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the holiday season — and the Company Theater is looking to give folks the gift of laughter!

The Company Theatre will be presenting the play “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” a comedy about a man stuck in a family’s Ohio home for Christmas.

The people behind the production say that audiences will find something to laugh at as the characters build upon each other until it comes crashing down.

The play will be held from December 7 through December 17, with tickets being $28 — $25 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

You can watch the interview of actors Christopher Conway and Sammi Cohen in the video player above.