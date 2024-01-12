ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Avett Brothers announced that they will perform at CMAC next summer with a special guest.

The group, known for hits such as “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise” and “No Hard Feelings,” is coming to Canandaigua with singer Sierra Ferrell.

The Grammy-Award nominated group will be taking the stage at CMAC on Friday, May 24. The doors to the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

For those wanting to see the concert, tickets will go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. More information can be found on CMAC’s website.