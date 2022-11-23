ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the anticipation builds towards a rare Buffalo Bills game on Thanksgiving Day, we just want to make sure you have your TV schedule locked-in.

Coverage begins Wednesday night at 7 p.m. with a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live. Join Thad Brown live in Detroit as the BKL team breaks down what’s been a wild week for the Bills. (Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be airing at 2:07 a.m. and 2:37 a.m.)

On Thursday, it’s the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 9 a.m. through noon.

The NFL Today is at noon. Then it’s the Bills vs. the Lions with an early kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

News 8 at 4, 5, and 6 will air as normally scheduled Thursday.

On Black Friday, it’s time for college football. Utah State is at Boise State from 12-3:30 p.m. Then it’s Arkansas at Missouri at 3:30 p.m. News 8 will air at 7 p.m. followed by Jeopardy at 7:30 p.m. Wheel of Fortune moves to 2:37 a.m.