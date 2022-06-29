The Flaming Lips and Portugal. The Man are headlining the 2022 Borderland Festival in East Aurora, NY.

Located in the over-600-acre Knox Farm State Park, the festival will take place on September 17 and 18, but tickets are currently on sale now.

The Flaming Lips is an American psychedelic rock band that formed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They have been nominated for several Grammy Awards.

Portugal. The Man is an American rock band that formed in Wasilla, Alaska and are currently based in Portland, Oregon. They have also been nominated for many music awards.

There are a variety of passes that can be purchased for the festival ranging from VIP passes to Parking and RV passes. For ticket information go to https://borderlandfestival.frontgatetickets.com/.

Parking is $20 per vehicle at the Polo Fields right next to the festival entrance.

There will be local artisans, food, and craft beverages available. For more information and questions, visit https://borderlandfestival.com/faq.