1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Tabloid’s lawyers seek to get Johnny Depp lawsuit thrown out

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, actor Johnny Depp arrives for the screening of the film Minamata during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany. Lawyers for British tabloid The Sun asked a judge on Thursday, June 25, 2020 to throw out Johnny Depp’s libel claim against the paper because the film star allegedly failed to disclose evidence relating to his drug use. Depp is suing the newspaper’s publisher News Group Newspapers and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming he was violent and abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for British tabloid The Sun urged a U.K. judge on Thursday to throw out Johnny Depp’s libel claim against the paper because the film star allegedly failed to disclose evidence relating to his drug use.

Depp is suing the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The trial is due to open at the High Court in London on July 7. At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, The Sun’s lawyers argued the case should be dismissed because Depp had failed to disclose text messages showing that he tried to buy “MDMA and other narcotics” while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015.

The newspaper’s lawyer, Adam Wolanski, said withholding the texts was a breach of a previous court order requiring Depp to provide all documents from separate libel proceedings against Heard in the United States.

“There is a real risk that the claimant has failed to provide proper disclosure to the defendants, and that the defendants cannot have a fair trial,” he said.

Wolanski said the issue of drug-taking was relevant because “it is the defendants’ case that drugs and alcohol had an influence on the claimant’s behavior towards Ms. Heard.”

But Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborn, said the libel case was about “whether the defendants can prove that the claimant committed serious domestic violence and put Ms. Heard in fear. It is not about whether Mr. Depp asks for drugs.”

In a witness statement, Depp said he had been “open about my challenges with alcoholism and addiction throughout my life.“ He said drugs or alcohol never made him “undertake violence against anyone.”

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017.

Each accuses the other of being abusive, and Depp is also suing Heard for libel in the United States.

Depp and Heard are both expected to give evidence in person at the London trial, which was postponed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Witnesses could include Depp’s ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, who have both submitted statements supporting the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss