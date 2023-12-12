ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On what would have been Bob Barker’s 100th birthday, the Strong National Museum of Play has launched a Price is Right display.

The display features a cardboard cut-out of Barker, the original host of the game show, along with memorabilia such as the “Any Number” set display from the show, tickets, pennants, and photos.

The museum said that they are working with its National Archives of Game Show History to create an exhibit dedicated to game shows. They are planning to launch the show in 2026.

The Price is Right fun doesn’t stop there — an interactive stage show called “The Price is Right Live” is coming to West Herr Auditorium Theatre. More on that show can be found here.