Stay in the home of Buffalo Bill: ‘Silence of the Lambs’ house becoming a bed and breakfast

PENNSYLVANIA (NewsNation Now) — Fans of the classic thriller “The Silence of the Lambs” will soon be able to stay in a house featured in the movie.

This year marks 30 years since the release of “The Silence of the Lambs”. Now, they’ll have the opportunity to stay in the bed and breakfast created in the home of the film’s serial killer “Buffalo Bill”.

The Perryopolis, Pennsylvania house was purchased by Theatrical Art Director Chris Rowan who says he plans to eventually turn the house into a full “cinematic destination” with overnight stays and visitor tours.

“After months and months of hard work learning how to properly open and build a business from the ground up, I am proud to say that Buffalo’s Bill’s House is open for victims (I mean, the public!),” said Rowan on the Bed and Breakfast’s website.