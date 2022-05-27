ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Stars of Tomorrow program took the Auditorium Theater stage last night.

Two local students — Aidan Eddy from Greece Odyssey and Lexi Lopez from Eastridge Senior High School — were selected to represent Rochester next month in New York City at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

“I think my favorite part is just seeing their hearts — and coming here, and you can tell they are passionate for it, and their want for it,” said Stars of Tomorrow judge Kemilah Marshall. “It’s a reminder of where I started and coming back to those humble beginnings. “

Congratulations to all of the performers as well as the winner of the News 8 fan-favorite Web contest — Evan Williams from LeRoy. Leroy will receive box seats to the upcoming production of Mean Girls at the Auditorium Theatre and other prizes.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of the Stars of Tomorrow