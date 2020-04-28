1  of  75
Closings
Reality TV star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross dies in Georgia wreck

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Lifetime shows Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross of the Atlanta-filmed reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta.” Ross died in a Georgia car crash on Monday, April 27, her representative confirmed Tuesday. The Lifetime series follows the lives of a group of women with dwarfism trying to make it big in Atlanta’s hip-hop and rap music scene. (Lifetime via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Ashley Ross of the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta” has died in a head-on crash on a Georgia road, police and her representative confirmed Tuesday.

Ross, 34, who was known as “Ms. Minnie,” died of her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, her publicist Liz Dixson said in an email to The Association Press.

“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” Dixon said.

The wreck happened late Sunday night on a road south of Atlanta, Dixson said.

It was a head-on crash involving a Nissan Sentra and a Ford Focus, City of South Fulton Lt. Derrick Rogers said. The driver of the Nissan struck a curb, lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the opposed lanes, striking the Ford, he said. Police did not say which vehicle Ross was in or provide other details, but they said the other driver suffered minor injuries.

The Lifetime series follows the lives of a group of women with dwarfism trying to make it big in Atlanta’s hip-hop and rap music scene.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

