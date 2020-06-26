1  of  74
St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri

Huey

FILE – In this June, 27, 2007, file photo, Rapper Huey performs onstage during MTV’s “Total Request Live” at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York. The St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say. St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, June, 25, 2020, in Kinloch, Mo. Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It. It eventually reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people where there when the shooting happened.

Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

