ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the first horror movies of the year, “Night Swim,” is out now across the country, and it features sounds made in Rochester.

Local retro-rock group Harmonica Lewinski’s song “Yellow Fever” made the cut to the silver screen. The tune was originally released on “Human BBQ,” a 10″ vinyl record, the band says.

“Yellow Fever” is a wavy, slinky tune that Joe Bushen of the band is a sneaky segue from one side of the record to the other.

Bushen says the album was recorded in the House of Guitars, featuring:

Bushen – guitar, vocals

Docks Bushen- synth

Lindsey Richards – keys

Jeremiah Richards – bass

Anna Liebel – drums

Michael Pinales – recording & engineering

Harmonica Lewinski (photo: Vincent Alban)

The group has become a local mainstay in Rochester since 2011, thrilling audiences at venues like Lux, Skylark Lounge, Abilene, and more.

“So the band is almost old enough to start learning how to drive,” Bushen said. He caught up earlier this week with News 8 over email for this story. This interview has been slightly edited for clarity.

Talk to us about the track: what was the inspiration behind it? What’s it about? What were you going for?

This song and a few of the others on the record are loosely inspired by the question of where do we go when we dream? I was reading this article about insomnia and lucid dreaming and some of the language was jumping out at me so I started writing down phrases and snippets to use as reference lyrics.

The previous day I’d written that loopy keyboard line and I knew it could be a weird/cool Harmonica Lewinski song. I remember getting on my skateboard and pushing from Swillburg over to Mt. Hope and sitting underneath the 490 bridge next to the river and I was listening to a voice memo of the keyboard part on my phone and the melody of the song came to me all at once.

Maybe the easiest time I’ve ever had writing a song. Later I used the dream article excerpts as a jumping-off point to write the rest of the lyrics and did some Burroughs-style cut-up technique to fit them into the song. Basically, it’s a song you would hear faintly as you’re either drifting off or waking up slowly and you’re not sure which world you’re in and you don’t want to know.

How did you get “the call” from Hollywood that they wanted to use your song? What was your reaction; take us inside that moment.

We just found out recently that this song had made the cut and it was super exciting because I’ve always thought our music should be in films. We do a lot of instrumental music and sometimes it feels like you’re composing for a film that only exists in your head.

I’ve known Bryce McGuire, the writer and director of Night Swim for years and we recently collaborated on a short film he made called Every House is Haunted that I composed the score for. The music was very abstract and creepy and mostly choral-based, meant to evoke an atmosphere of ghostly unease (you can hear it here under my film music moniker TAURIO).

When we were wrapping up that project he started working on Night Swim and asked me to send him some Harmonica Lewinski tunes for a specific scene he had in mind. This was back in the summer and we learned about a month ago that “Yellow Fever” had been chosen.

Do you just… Send them a WAV file and they take it from there?

Pretty much! There’s obviously a bunch of legal steps regarding licensing, copyright, and whatnot, but we’ll leave that to the lawyers.

Have you seen the flick yet?

I have not seen it yet except a few brief scenes that Bryce sent me to work on some mood music and soundscapes for. I composed a short piece that may have made it into the cut at the end right before the credits… we’ll see!

I definitely want to encourage everyone to go see “Night Swim” in a movie theatre. If you haven’t been back to the theatres in a while take this chance to go see it in person. I just took my 3-year-old son to his first movie at Movies 10 this week and the experience completely blew his mind. We take for granted that we can watch whatever we want at home these days.

As a musician I relate it to the difference between sitting at home passively listening to music or being in the room at a live show – it’s a totally different experience.

Has it “sunk in” yet your music is in a major flick?

It’s funny – I was watching Sunday night football a few weeks ago and the trailer came on during the commercial break and my wife and I did the Leo Dicaprio pointing at the TV meme.

Since then I’ve been seeing ads for it everywhere and it’s always a thrill. I’m excited for my friend Bryce who has been grinding for years in Hollywood and has his first feature film coming out. And I’m excited for our band having become a small part of it.

I think all the time about how we’ve been making music for years and you never have an expectation of who or what it’s for or where it will go. You just do it because you know it’s worthwhile and you have to get the sounds out. But some songs end up having a secret purpose you didn’t know about and they have to leave home to go and find it.