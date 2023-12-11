ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has revealed the line-up for the summer concert series next year!

Nine shows in total will be held at the casino — featuring multi-platinum artists, tribute bands, and groups that have a regional following.

These concerts will be held on Friday nights at the Batavia Downs horse racing track from June to August 2024. Here is what you can expect:

June 21:

Grammy-nominated Smash Mouth will perform following the passing of their former frontman Steve Harwell. Zach Goode will be taking up the role as lead singer and will perform hits such as “Walkin’ on the Sun’ and ‘All-Star.’

June 28:

A tribute band to Heart, Barracuda — America’s Heart Tribute, will be playing hits from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted band such as “Crazy on You” and “Magic Man.”

July 5:

April Wine, hailing from Canada, will hold it’s show in celebration of Canada Day and Independence Day. Before their performance, Carl Dixon of Guess Who will hit the stage with some of his hits.

July 12:

Country music fans will be able to enjoy Clay Walker live, known for hits such as “What’s It To You,” and “Live Until I Die.”

July 19:

Peace Frog — A Tribute to the Doors will be hitting the stage to pay tribute to the many hits of Jim Morrison and The Doors. If you never had the experience of seeing the Doors live, this band will be recreating that magic in this show.

July 26:

Actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael Bacon will be making their first appearance at Batavia Downs as the Bacon Brothers. Expect to hear a blend of folk, rock, soul, and country music. Opening for the Bacon Brothers is Landsharks Band — A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show.

July 29:

Southern Rock band 38 Special is heading to Batavia Downs and will be showcasing their arena rock-pop hits as “Rockin’ into the Night” and “Caught Up in You.”

August 2:

Two tribute bands will be performing at Batavia Downs — Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, and Practically Petty, a Tom Petty tribute band. The show will go through the catalogs of their respective artists.

Finally, closing out the series will be a triple bill — Tommy DeCarlo, the former lead singer for Boston, Jason Scheff of Chicago fame, and August Zadra of the Dennis DeYoung Band will perform their respective hits. The date for that has not been announced yet.

Tickets for the respective shows will soon be available on Batavia Downs’ website. They will be on sale starting Tuesday, December 12.