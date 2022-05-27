GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Ski Butternut in Great Barrington is holding four concerts on the mountain featuring cover bands of Dave Matthews, Prince, Pink Floyd, and Tom Petty.

All ages are welcome to Summer Stage at Ski Butternut 2022. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets however, no outside food or drinks are allowed. A cash bar and food are available to purchase.

JUNE 4: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band concert is being held on Saturday, June 4 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $26. Since 2004, they have played over 1,500 shows. The band includes 5 members with tour dates booked throughout the year.

JULY 16: Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones – A Tribute To Prince concert is being held on Saturday, July 16 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $24. Since 2011, Dean Ford held many sold-out shows performing hits such as ‘Purple Rain’. The legendary singer/songwriter, Prince died in April 2016.

AUGUST 27: The Machine performs Dark Side of The Moon plus greatest hits on Saturday, August 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $28. The Pink Floyd tribute band was formed in 1988 and has performed worldwide. They have shows booked into 2023 already.

SEPTEMBER 17: The Breakers, a tribute to Tom Petty will perform on Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $24. The band debuted in Rhode Island in 2019 performing music by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Ski Butternut is located at 380 State Road in Great Barrington, tickets for each show can be purchased online or call 413-330-9367. The doors open at 4 p.m. and each show starts at 5 p.m. rain or shine.