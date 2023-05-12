ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coming soon to RBTL — it’s the Tony award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon called SIX.

It opens next week. Sydney Parra was a guest on News 8 at Sunrise. She plays Catherine Parr in the production, one of six wives of King Henry VIII.

“The show imagines a world in which the wives all get together and form a pop group and write an album about their experience with him in which they compete sort-of to see who had the worst marriage with Henry VIII,” Parra told Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers. “It’s a really beautiful story– draws upon stadium tours as we pull from specific pop stars in the industry right now to give these women a voice so they can tell the story from their perspective for the first time.”

SIX opens Tuesday at RBTL and runs through May 21.