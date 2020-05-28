Live Now
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Sitcom casts to do virtual reading for Asian Heritage Month

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this image released by ABC, Randall Park, left, and Constance Wu appear in a scene from the new comedy series “Fresh Off the Boat.” The all-Asian casts of “Fresh Off the Boat” and Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” are partnering for one night for charity. In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the stars of both TV comedies will do live online table reads of their respective pilot episodes on Saturday, according to Deadline. (Nicole Wilder/ABC via AP)

The casts of “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Kim’s Convenience” are partnering for one night for charity.

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the ensembles of both TV comedies will do live online table reads of their respective pilot episodes on Saturday, according to Deadline.

It will be a reunion for Randall Park, Constance Wu and the rest of the “Fresh Off the Boat” cast. The ABC series about a Taiwanese American family ended in February after six seasons.

Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” which is available in the U.S. on Netflix, was recently renewed for a fifth and sixth season. It centers on a Korean family running a convenience store in Toronto. The show’s stars include Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon and Simu Liu — who is set to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Asian superhero.

Both trailblazing shows have been praised for their portrayals of Asian families on prime time TV.

The table reads will be free to watch. But for a minimum donation of $10, access will be given to a joint Zoom Q&A afterward. Donations — either in U.S. or Canadian dollars — will benefit Asian arts organizations in both countries.

The eventis scheduled for 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT on the Facebook and YouTube channels of organizer Seed&Spark.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

