1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sir Patrick Stewart is writing memoir, publisher announces

Entertainment

by: HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Patrick Stewart

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Patrick Stewart attends the LA Premiere of “Star Trek: Picard,” in Los Angeles. The award-winning actor best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek” has a deal with Gallery Books for a “revealing and heartwarming look” into his life and times, the publisher announced Tuesday, June 30. A title and release date will be determined later. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearing his 80th birthday, Sir Patrick Stewart is finally ready for the project he once feared taking on — his memoir.

The award-winning actor best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” has a deal with Gallery Books for a “revealing and heartwarming look” into his life and times, the publisher announced Tuesday. A title and release date will be determined later.

“The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be,” Stewart, who turns 80 on July 13, said in a statement.

“I am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime … what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks’ time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And … I have the time. But most important, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could.”

Stewart will write about everything from “Star Trek” to his award-winning stage performances to his voice work on “American Dad.” He had expressed concern in the past about bringing back memories of his abusive father, but he will “reflect on his childhood in Yorkshire, England, ​marked by poverty and domestic violence; as well as his lifelong political advocacy and ongoing charity work,” according to Gallery, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

