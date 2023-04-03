ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Musician Regina Spektor will be coming to the Kodak Center in Rochester this summer as part of her solo tour.

Spektor, who is a Russian-born American, is a singer, pianist, and songwriter. She became popular in 2006 after the release of her fourth LP “Begin to Hope,” with many of her singles reaching the Billboard 100 charts. Her next albums “Far” and “What We Saw From the Cheap Seats” both reached third on the Billboard 200 albums charts.

Spektor is known for hits such as “Samson” and “Fidelity.” Her work has appeared in numerous movies and television shows including “Orange is the New Black,” “(500) Days of Summer,” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.” She also played at the White House for the Obamas.

The concert will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, April 7, 2023.

A full list of upcoming shows for the venue can be found on the Kodak Center’s website.