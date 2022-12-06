ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Let’s go girls! Shania Twain has added 19 dates to her upcoming 2023 “Queen of Me Tour” due to high anticipation, with stops in Buffalo and Syracuse.

The five-time Grammy Award winner will make a stop at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center on October 20, 2023. The tour is in support of her upcoming studio album “Queen of Me,” which comes out this upcoming February.

This tour marks one of Twain’s biggest tours to date — and her first in five years — with over 70 dates across North America and Europe. Her last live show was a successful Las Vegas residency.

Twain has partnered with Live Nation to donate $1 of every ticket purchased to the tour, to the Shania Kids Club (SKC). The SKC provides children with one-on-one consultation, academic support, and group activities. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school.

Tickets for these newly added dates will go on sale Friday, December 16, with presale tickets available on December 13 for Citi cardholders.

More information regarding ticket access can be found here.