Selena Gomez cooks up summer series for upcoming HBO Max

Entertainment
Selena Gomez

FILE – In this Jan 11, 2020 file photo, Selena Gomez attends the premiere of “Dolittle” in Los Angeles. Gomez will put her quarantine cooking skills on display in a 10-episode series for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max. The actress and singer also will be an executive producer on the untitled project. Gomez, who’s been spending more time cooking during the coronavirus pandemic, says she always been vocal about her love of food. HBO Max said Tuesday that she will be joined remotely by a different chef in each recipe to cook and chat about kitchen tips. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Selena Gomez will put her quarantine cooking skills on display in a 10-episode series for the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The actress and singer, who said she’s been spending more time in the kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic, also is an executive producer for the untitled project, HBO Max said Tuesday.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” Gomez said in a statement. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

She will be joined remotely in each episode by a different master chef to cook and chat about kitchen tips. Food charities will be highlighted by the show, HBO Max said.

WarnerMedia’s new streaming service is scheduled to debut May 27, with Gomez’s series set to air this summer. A release date wasn’t announced.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

