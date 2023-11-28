ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco announced the “It Ain’t Right” 2024 tour — and it’s coming to Rochester!

Maniscalco, star of the recent film “About My Father,” will be performing in 47 cities throughout the 2024 year — and will take the stage at Blue Cross Arena on November 15 of next year.

In addition to Rochester, he will also be performing at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo and Upstate Medical Arena in Syracuse on November 16 and 17 2024, respectively.

Tickets for the Rochester show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. An artist presale will be held from Wednesday to Friday.