ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A sculpture dedicated to late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was unveiled at the George Eastman Museum Saturday.

The sculpture is a life-size bronze depiction of Philip Seymour Hoffman, who is posed as if he’s walking toward the Dryden Theatre.

Officials from the George Eastman Museum said Hoffman, a Fairport native, is a point of pride for those who live in his hometown and that Rochester residents can enjoy the memorial.

Hoffman’s mother Marilyn O’Connor, a retired judge, said the sculpture was a “loving memorial” to her son, who passed away in 2014.

Hoffman was an Oscar-winning actor who was nominated for several Tony and Emmy awards.

“We are honored to be able to present outside the Dryden Theatre this wonderful sculpture of Philip Seymour Hoffman, who made such an extraordinary contribution to the art of cinema,” said Ron and Donna Fielding Director of the George Eastman Museum Bruce Barnes.

Officials also said the memorial was commissioned by Irish-born philanthropist and film producer James Declan Tobin, whom O’Connor befriended at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

“There was a lot of silence after Phil died,” Tobin said. “I wanted to keep the light going. I wanted Phil`s family to know the impact he had on me and the world.

The sculpture will remain at the George Eastman Museum until fall, where it will be moved to an as-of-now undetermined location in New York City.