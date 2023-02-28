ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday saw a huge amount of announcements of comedians and musicians coming to the Greater Rochester Area to perform.

Most of the announced shows will have tickets going on sale this week — with some shows having tickets going on sale as soon as Wednesday.

Below is a list of the many performances coming locally, along with when the tickets go on sale and when the show will start:

Santana’s ‘1001 Rainbows Tour’ at CMAC (June 22, 2023)

Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif., on May 26, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Another guitarist — Carlos Santana, the guitarist known for his work with the eponymous rock band “Santana,” will be bringing his “1001 Rainbows Tour” to CMAC on June 22, 2023.

The multiple Grammy award-winning guitarist — who won a record-tying nine Grammy Awards for the band’s 1999 album “Supernatural — recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance.

The tickets will go on sale for the show Friday at 10 a.m. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Chelsea Handler at del Lago Resort & Casino (June 30, 2023)

Chelsea Handler at the People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021 (Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler will take the stage at the Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino on Friday, June 9 as part of her latest comedy tour.

The host of the former late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album in 2020.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Sergio Mendes at del Lago Resort & Casino (June 30, 2023)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 26: Sergio Mendes performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 26, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

In addition to Handler, Brazilian singer Sergio Mendes will also be coming to del Lago Resort & Casino on June 30, 2023.

Known for his hits such as “Mas Que Nada” and the Oscar-nominated song “Real in Rio” from the film “Rio,” Mendes has collaborated with musicians such as the Black Eyed Peas, John Legend, and Stevie Wonder.

Tickets for Mendes will also go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Collective Soul at Perinton Center Stage Amphitheater (June 1, 2023)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 13: Ed Roland of the band Collective Soul peforms at the 2016 GRAMMYs on The Hill Dinner at The Hamilton on April 13, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fans of rock band Collective Soul should get those blankets and lawn chairs ready — the group is coming to the Perinton Center Stage Amphitheater on June 1, 2023.

This concert will also benefit SOFI — a Perinton-based organization helping seniors receive services and aid to live independently.

The show’s tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. It will perform rain or shine.

Boz Scaggs ‘Summer 23’ at the Kodak Center (May 23, 2023):

MONTREAL, CANADA – JUNE 30: Boz Scaggs performs during day three of 2013 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal on June 30, 2013 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Raffi Kirdi/Getty Images)

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Boz Scaggs’ Summer 23 Tour will be arriving at the Kodak Center on May 23, 2023.

A few years after his most recent album “Out of the Blues,” the bandmate of the Steve Miller Band is known for solo hits such as “Lowdown” and “I’ll be Long Gone.” His solo career consists of a mixture of rock, blues, and R&B.

Tickets for the show will go on sale the morning of Friday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m.