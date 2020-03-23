Live Now
Ruchika Tomar wins PEN/Hemingway Award for debut novel

Entertainment
This cover image released by Riverhead Books shows “A Prayer for Travelers” by Ruchika Tomar. The book has won the PEN/Hemingway Award for best debut novel. Tomar will receive $25,000 and a month-long residency at the Ucross Foundation writers retreat in Wyoming. (Riverhead Books via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruchika Tomar’s “A Prayer for Travelers” has won the PEN/Hemingway Award for best debut novel, an honor previously given to Marilynne Robinson, Tommy Orange and Yiyun Li among others.

Currently teaching at Stanford University, Tomar will receive $25,000 and a month-long residency at the Ucross Foundation writers retreat in Wyoming.

PEN/Hemingway judges on Monday called Tomar’s narrative of the friendship between two women in a small Nevada town “a remarkable piece of writing, astute in style and structure and also in the story that it tells.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

