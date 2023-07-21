ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has rescheduled its annual concert at Bristol Mountain to Thursday, July 27.

The orchestra will be performing under the stars at Bristol Mountain with performances of the William Tell Overture, songs from “Oklahoma” and “My Fair Lady,” and patriotic songs such as “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

There will also be plenty of activities for kids, including a rock-climbing wall, bungee jumping, and an “instrument petting zoo.”

Those who purchased tickets for the original date may still use them for Thursday’s concert. RPO will also accept refunds for the tickets if you contact RPO Patron Services. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for kids.

Gates to the show will open at 5 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.