ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rock-and-roll artist Ted Nugent will be bringing his Adios Mofo ’23 tour to the Kodak Center this upcoming summer.

Nugent, known for hits such as “Cat Scratch Fever” and “Fred Bear,” will be coming to Rochester on July 25, 2023.

Over the course of his career, the Motor City Madman has sold over 40 million albums, performed thousands of live shows, and broken records at multiple venues around the world. He has five decades worth of platinum hits and was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by MLive.

Tickets for Nugent’s show will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. More information about tickets and the show can be found on the Kodak Center’s website.