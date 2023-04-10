ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s very own rock star Lou Gramm will be performing at the Kodak Center this upcoming fall.

Gramm will be performing on Saturday, October 7 with his band Lou Gramm All Stars. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans will also get the chance to meet Gramm way before the show at the Red Wings game against the Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders on September 2.

Gramm was born in Rochester and played music in several local bands before joining Black Sheep in the 1970s. He eventually garnered acclaim as the lead singer of rock band Foreigner, known for hits such as “Jukebox Hero” and “Double Vision.”

Eight of Foreigner’s singles reached the Billboard Top 20 in the 1980s — the first music group to do this since the Beatles. The band has also reached number one on Billboard’s Top 100 Artists of All Time.

More information about Gramm’s show is available on the Kodak Center’s website.