ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Louisa Tocquie took to social media to pass her time, making skits on TikTok.

When the producers for Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” saw her content, they contacted her to be on their next season.

“They liked my expressions and the way that I made things seem more real, even though I was talking to myself,” Tocquie said. “Once I was told of how [the show runs] as far as the competition and the learning, which you’ll see I needed, I was more than elated to give it a try.”

Taking her skills to the set of “Worst Cooks in America” was “shell shocking,” according to Tocquie.

Contestant Lou Tocquie, as seen on Worst Cooks In America, Season 26. (Photo provided by Allied Global Marketing)

“When it comes to watching TV, you have a perception on how things are. You don’t take into consideration how many pieces there are that come into the puzzle. For me, it was a lot of adjustment. Getting used to being surrounded by so many people with so many different things going on. It was great.”

Tocquie says she went onto set knowing basic techniques to whip up a meal. But ingredients aside, she says it was a lack of passion and appreciation that made her one of the “worst cooks.”

“When you’re in your kitchen, you can take your own time, you can do whatever you want,” Tocquie said. “A lot of times, it was cooking just to get it done and make it look kind of similar, instead of understanding the process and the significance of each of factor of my meal. So, I was the worst because I didn’t care enough. But, now I do. I want to stay on that evolution.”

Surrounded by food growing up, Tocquie says her African background has come through in the kitchen. With her palate being used to a little bit of spice, she says this was a special element she was able to use in her dishes on the show.

“I’m used to seeing a lot of things happening at once,” Tocquie said. “I would definitely say that’s a positive aspect. Just a little paprika, cayenne… not paprika! Don’t put paprika!”

As far as her biggest disaster in the kitchen, Tocquie says the anxiety as the clock runs out of time was continuous.

“It can be dangerous when dealing with hot oil and sharp knives that could maybe slice the cutting board if you tried hard enough,” Tocquie said. “So, one of the biggest disasters was definitely flames, definitely oil being splattered everywhere. And then watching a big red clock wind down and your anxieties telling you ‘Hey, the fire might get you next!’ My disasters were internally outward.”

It’s not every day that cooks — especially ones who would deem themselves the “worst cooks” — get to work with renowned chefs like Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro. Tocquie says her experience made her “can’t help but appreciate cooking.”

Co-hosts Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro with contestants on Worst Cooks In America, Season 26. (Photo provided by Allied Global Marketing)

“[They] added the real-life emphasis,” Tocquie said. “They were so relatable. Being in their presence immerses you so much that you can’t help but appreciate cooking. You can’t but appreciate something that if you were doing it by yourself in the kitchen, you’d be like ‘Oh, whatever.’ When you see them doing it, you’re like ‘Wow. That is so important.'”

You can see how Tocquie compares to the other contestants on “Worst Cooks in America” when Season 26 premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Food Network.