Rochester theatre producer bringing Griswolds to big stage in ‘Broadway Vacation’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local actor and writer Steve Rosen and his partner David Rossmer announced this week they are producing the world premiere of Broadway Vacation, The Musical, a new play starring characters from the popular Chevy Chase-front comedy film franchise.

The musical, with tunes and lyrics from Rosen and Rossmer, will debut at Seattle’s The 5th Avenue Theatre later this year.

Casting has yet to be announced, but the show will follow the Griswold family and their iconic station wagon in what producers describe as “a laugh-out-loud musical comedy,” according to the producer’s press release.

Rosen, a Pittsford native, has written and performed locally, dating back to his days at Sutherland High School. He starred in Monty Python’s Spamalot, and The Farnsworth Invention, among other notable shows.

Rosen went on to co-create The Other Josh Cohen, which ran at Geva Theatre in downtown Rochester back in 2018. He also starred in a performance of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Geva.

Adam Chodak interviewed Rosen while The Other Josh Cohen had its run at Geva, and the actor and write talked about how the idea came to be, and how he never forgot his Pittsford roots.

Adam’s Interview with Steve Cohen