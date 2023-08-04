ROCHESTER, N.Y., (WROC) — Rochester native and former NFL player Quentin Gause will be appearing in a reality TV series for Roku TV, which premiered Friday.

“The Marriage Pact” is a reality show that follows six couples that made a pact in their younger years to marry each other if they were still single by a certain age.

Gause, a Bishop Kearney graduate and a free agent who played with the Eagles and the Broncos, will be one of the many stars appearing in the new series.

Hosted by “The Game of Desire” author Shan Boodram, the series takes place in Cartagena, Colombia. Over the course of three weeks, each of the couples will be put through romantic dates and challenges to test their compatibility with each other.

The show is available to stream on RokuTV.