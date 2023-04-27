ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Ballet is gearing up for a performance of a classic, in a bit of a different way.

Renowned choreographer Jimmy Orrante is staging a performance of the ‘The Ugly Duckling.’ This is the second ever performance of the ballet, the first was back in 2016 after the Rochester City Ballet initially commissioned the job.

Orrante says this performance is perfect for families as it packs entertainment along with an important lesson.

“After the show, there was a gathering in the lobby, and to see the children and hear the families, it was wonderful,” Orrante said. “It delivers a message also of bullying and acceptance and inclusiveness, and everybody has their own time to grow.”

Performances of “The Ugly Duckling” will be held at the Nazareth Performing Arts Center starting May 6, with performances set for May 7. Ticket information is available here.